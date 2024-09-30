-
Over sixty percent of the United States' fisheries are in Alaska. In a melting Arctic new markets for Alaska seafood will become more easily accessible. How will a changing environment impact how we manage fisheries in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans our month-long series of Arctic Imperative Summit talks continues with Morgen Crow and Clem Tillion discussing "Alaska's Fisheries: The Bering Sea and the Arctic." In the second half of the program, MSNBC's Chris Matthews talks about the role of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.KSKA: Thursday 10/11 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Originally titled "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But When?" the panel discussion was appropriately renamed to reflect increasing activity and the current presence of almost 100 vessels in the Arctic. "Over 95 vessels are operating in the U.S. Arctic right now", Margaret Spring of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported at the Arctic Imperative Summit. Are we ready? Listen to representatives from NOAA, Alyeska Pipeline and Marine Exchange of Alaska discuss "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?" on first of four Addressing Alaskans programs recorded at the Arctic Imperative Summit .KSKA: Thursday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
October on Addressing Alaskans listen to a special 4-part series featuring talks from 2nd annual Arctic Imperative Summit hosted by the Alaska Dispatch in Girdwood. As the Arctic sea ice melts back to a new record, representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, NOAA, Alaska Native Corporations, foreign investment and oil companies, Alaska fisheries, local and international political leaders come together to discuss the many questions facing us regarding what's next in Arctic.KSKA: Thursdays in October at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm (10/18 at 8:00 pm)
Alaska's northernmost communities are seeing increased shipping off their shores, as climate warming loosens the ice that once locked out marine traffic.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
North Slope Borough mayor Edward Itta addressed the Arctic Imperative Summit in Girdwood Tuesday, in a speech that criticized the state of Alaska for not stepping up to a leadership role in Arctic resource development.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...
The Arctic Imperative Summit, now meeting in Girdwood, is a gathering of political and civil interests, all of whom are interested in how to best deal with the fast changing Arctic environment.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...