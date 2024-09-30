arctic climate change

-
As national interest in the Arctic grows, White House officials visit Alaska to learn more about the issues Alaskans endure in the face of climate change.
Admiral Robert J. Papp, Jr., USCG (Ret.) will lead the effort to advance U.S. interests in the Arctic Region, with a focus on Arctic Ocean governance, climate change, economic, environmental, and security issues in the Arctic region as the United States holds the chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2015-2017.
When it comes to climate change, Alaska is seen as a bellwether. Temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees over the past 50 years, double the national average. But even though Alaska figures in discussion of climate change nationally, it's rarely a major topic of conversation in Juneau.