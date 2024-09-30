Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arctic

  • Workers collect samples from a gray whale that was beached at the end of the Turnagain Arm outside Anchorage on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska's Energy Desk)
    News
    Federal researchers open formal investigation into gray whale deaths, including Alaska's
    Nathaniel Herz
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that the 70 dead whales seen this year it constitutes an "unusual mortality event."
  • The Beaufort Sea, one of the areas the Trump administration is attempting to re-open for offshore Arctic oil development. (Photo courtesy NOAA)
    News
    Trump administration appeals ruling that blocked Arctic offshore drilling
    Elizabeth Harball
    The Trump administration Tuesday appealed a federal court decision that blocked plans to re-open vast portions of Alaska's Arctic waters to oil drilling.
  • Addressing Alaskans
    After the Arctic Ice Melts with Fran Ulmer
    Ammon Swenson
    The warming Arctic doesn’t just affect the northern regions of the globe. Its impacts can be felt all across the world. On Addressing Alaskans we present “After the Arctic Ice Melts” with Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Fran Ulmer. Thanks for listening!
  • A map of Arctic shipping routes, including the Northern Sea Route over Russia. Maersk is about to test that route with a cargo ship for the first time. (Public Domain photo courtesy the Arctic Council)
    Addressing Alaskans
    Ice Race - Who will be active in the changing Arctic landscape?
    Ammon Swenson
    A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.Thanks for listening!
  • Group shot (Copyright Oli Sansom)
    Outdoor Explorer
    Women of polar science
    Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.Thanks for listening!
  • Photo: Björn Olson
    Outdoor Explorer
    Fat bike and packraft adventurers
    Iris Vandenham
    KSKA: Thursday, September 28, at 2:00p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, some real explorers. Bjorn Olsen and Kim McNett explored much of Alaska’s Arctic Ocean coast by fat bike and pack raft, and they brought back some great stories and insights. We’ll also talk about their trips on the Kenai Peninsula and how you can try out this fast and remarkably practical way of covering the backcountry by pedaling and paddling, and go to new, exciting places.LISTEN HERE
  • Programs
    Cyrano's Sila
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, June 24 at 2:45pmListen in to Stage Talk this week as playwright Chantal Bilodeau, actor Jay Burns and actor Polly Anderson drop by to talk about Bilodeau's "Cli-Fi" (Climate Fiction) play, Sila which opens at Cyrano's Theatre Company Friday, June 24th and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 10th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
  • Talk of Alaska
    Is An Ambitious Arctic Agenda Economically Viable?
    Steve Heimel
    An ambitious set of priorities has been put together for the American chairmanship of the Arctic Council that begins this year, but neither the federal government nor the state has much money to pay for implementing those priorities. Climate change is amplified in the Arctic, and the Arctic nations want to work together to respond.APRN: Tuesday, 2/6 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
  • (Graphic from Marine Exchange of Alaska)
    News
    Shipping Safety Advocate Criticizes Arctic Preparedness Plans
    Lori Townsend
    As the summer arctic shipping season gets underway, a member of a group that formed after the Selendang Ayu ran aground a decade ago, is calling for more rescue tugs, monitoring and risk management measures in the Bering Strait and Unimak Pass. Download Audio
  • News
    Video Collars Provide Polar Bears' Point Of View
    Josh Edge
    https://youtu.be/xXuh_0u4leYScientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are using new video collars to get a glimpse into the daily life of polar bears. Researchers have been using radio and GPS collars since the 1980s to track polar bears' movements along the Arctic sea ice. But, that data lacks a lot of contextual and observational information that allows for a better understanding of the bears.Download Audio
Load More