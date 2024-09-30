-
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that the 70 dead whales seen this year it constitutes an "unusual mortality event."
-
The Trump administration Tuesday appealed a federal court decision that blocked plans to re-open vast portions of Alaska's Arctic waters to oil drilling.
-
The warming Arctic doesn’t just affect the northern regions of the globe. Its impacts can be felt all across the world. On Addressing Alaskans we present “After the Arctic Ice Melts” with Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Fran Ulmer. Thanks for listening!
-
A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.Thanks for listening!
-
Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Thursday, September 28, at 2:00p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, some real explorers. Bjorn Olsen and Kim McNett explored much of Alaska’s Arctic Ocean coast by fat bike and pack raft, and they brought back some great stories and insights. We’ll also talk about their trips on the Kenai Peninsula and how you can try out this fast and remarkably practical way of covering the backcountry by pedaling and paddling, and go to new, exciting places.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Friday, June 24 at 2:45pmListen in to Stage Talk this week as playwright Chantal Bilodeau, actor Jay Burns and actor Polly Anderson drop by to talk about Bilodeau's "Cli-Fi" (Climate Fiction) play, Sila which opens at Cyrano's Theatre Company Friday, June 24th and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 10th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
-
An ambitious set of priorities has been put together for the American chairmanship of the Arctic Council that begins this year, but neither the federal government nor the state has much money to pay for implementing those priorities. Climate change is amplified in the Arctic, and the Arctic nations want to work together to respond.APRN: Tuesday, 2/6 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
-
As the summer arctic shipping season gets underway, a member of a group that formed after the Selendang Ayu ran aground a decade ago, is calling for more rescue tugs, monitoring and risk management measures in the Bering Strait and Unimak Pass. Download Audio
-
https://youtu.be/xXuh_0u4leYScientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are using new video collars to get a glimpse into the daily life of polar bears. Researchers have been using radio and GPS collars since the 1980s to track polar bears' movements along the Arctic sea ice. But, that data lacks a lot of contextual and observational information that allows for a better understanding of the bears.Download Audio