Archaeology

Before WAMCATS, Alaskans depended primarily on mail delivered by dog sled in order to communicate with the outside world. Oftentimes, awaiting a reply from Washington D.C. could take up to one year. Finally in the early 1900's, spurred by Klondike Gold Rush, Congress sent members of the U.S. Army to build the Washington Alaska Military Cable and Telegraph System or "WAMCATS," which proved to be no easy feat. Many WAMCATS sites still exist in Alaska today and historical archaeologist, Dr. Morgan Blanchard has uncovered their history. Listen to his talk "Wires, Wireless and Wildnerness" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen