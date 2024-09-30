Archaeology

-
Somewhere North of what is now Trapper Creek, an ancient hunting party stopped for lunch. That was about 8,000 years ago, according to carbon dating on some of the artifacts that have been located at the site by archaeologists. The dig has yielded rudimentary stone tools, but, as yet, little information about the mysterious people who stopped there.
-
2012 marks the 150th anniversary of the signing of the Homestead Act, one of the most influential pieces of legislation in development of the American west. This week on Addressing Alaskans, learn more about the history of homesteading in the United States, Alaska and Anchorage.KSKA: Thursday 5/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Before WAMCATS, Alaskans depended primarily on mail delivered by dog sled in order to communicate with the outside world. Oftentimes, awaiting a reply from Washington D.C. could take up to one year. Finally in the early 1900's, spurred by Klondike Gold Rush, Congress sent members of the U.S. Army to build the Washington Alaska Military Cable and Telegraph System or "WAMCATS," which proved to be no easy feat. Many WAMCATS sites still exist in Alaska today and historical archaeologist, Dr. Morgan Blanchard has uncovered their history. Listen to his talk "Wires, Wireless and Wildnerness" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3a9e0000 A stone that was used as a garden ornament for the last 50 years may turn out to be one of the most important archaeological finds in Aleutian history, offering new insights into Unangan culture.
-
Archaeologists in Barrow have begun to use ground penetrating radar as a way to detect burial sites beneath the tundra.