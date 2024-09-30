-
Corey Flintoff's public radio journey began at KYUK in Bethel, Alaska where he developed a fundamental cross-cultural understanding that would soon lead him around the world as foreign correspondent for NPR. Traveling to over 50 countries, Flintoff has covered the civil war in Libya, the revolution in Egypt and the war in Afghanistan. Recorded at the Anchorage Museum as part of the APRN Speaker Series, listen to Corey talk with APRN's Lori Townsend about his time at KYUK - Bethel, KSKA - Anchorage and NPR international this week on Addressing Alaskans. KSKA: Thursday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
When Anchorage audiences gathered to hear Nelson speak at the Anchorage Museum for the APRN Speaker Series on November 2, "Encounter" radio host, Richard Nelson discussed what he considers to be three Alaskan miracles - salmon, grizzly bears and caribou.KSKA: Thursday 12/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Thursday, August 11 @ 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmBefore retiring as host of Weekend Edition Sunday at the end of May, Liane Hansen paid a visit to her listeners in Alaska. After a skate at West Chester Lagoon and before watching the start of the Iditarod, Liane sat down with APTI's Pat Yack at the Wendy Williamson auditorium to reflect on her 22 years with NPR. NPR: How We Spent Our Sundays With 'Weekend Edition's' Liane Hansen
Award-winning composer, BJ Leiderman will play with Kevin Barnett & The Lovin' Dog Kennel Club and the Anchorage Youth Symphony at the Discovery Theatre in Anchorage, Sept. 17 at 7:00 pm. Meet BJ at APTI for a reception before the show on Sept. 16.