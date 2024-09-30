Corey Flintoff's public radio journey began at KYUK in Bethel, Alaska where he developed a fundamental cross-cultural understanding that would soon lead him around the world as foreign correspondent for NPR. Traveling to over 50 countries, Flintoff has covered the civil war in Libya, the revolution in Egypt and the war in Afghanistan. Recorded at the Anchorage Museum as part of the APRN Speaker Series, listen to Corey talk with APRN's Lori Townsend about his time at KYUK - Bethel, KSKA - Anchorage and NPR international this week on Addressing Alaskans. KSKA: Thursday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

