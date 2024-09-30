Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

April

  • Outdoor Explorer
    Arctic Man City
    Kristin Spack
    For a week or two in mid-April, a remote mountainside in the Alaska Range becomes one of the biggest towns in Alaska. It’s Arctic Man, a kind of Burning Man for the snow machine set, with the craziest extreme skiing competition you’ve ever heard of. We’ll preview Arctic Man, the speed, the parties, the family fun, and the backcountry travel, with an organizer, a competitor, and a spectator.KSKA: Thursday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Woman Arrested, Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run
    Associated Press
    Anchorage police say traffic detectives have arrested a 19-year-old woman charged in a fatal April hit and run crash.
  • News
    State’s Unemployment Rate Jumps Slightly
    Associated Press
    Alaska's unemployment rate for May was 7.4 percent. State Department of Labor data show's that's up slightly from April's 7.3 percent and compares to a national rate in May of 9.1 percent.