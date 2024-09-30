-
The Anchorage Assembly finally set a date for a vote on a referendum that would repeal a controversial labor law last night (Tues. 1/28). It won't happen until fall.
The Anchorage Assembly continued hearing testimony on two proposals about when to hold a vote whether a controversial labor ordinance should be overturned.
Anchorage Assembly members introduced two ordinances at their regular meeting Tuesday night that would suspend voting on a controversial labor initiative.
There's been another twist in the saga of Anchorage's controversial labor law. Download Audio
In Anchorage, it looks like supporters of a ballot measure that would repeal a controversial labor ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly earlier this year have gathered the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.
The Anchorage Assembly heard public testimony on an ordinance that would limit pay for the city's executive workers on Tuesday night.Download Audio
The Anchorage Assembly will hear public testimony Tuesday on an ordinance that would cap pay for the city's executive workers.Download Audio