anxiety

  • Hometown, Alaska
    Getting the run down on CBD
    CBD, or cannibidiol, is for sale all over Anchorage. The side of a building along Benson Boulevard proclaims, "CBD sold here." Further down the street, another sign promises CBD tea. What is it, what claims are accurate, and what does a savvy consumer need to know?Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    ”Speak the Secret”- Postpartum depression and anxiety
    Prentiss Pemberton
    International expert Karen Kleinman joins Line One for a discussion about maternal mental health and wellness.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Mind, body, spirit -Yoga for mental and physical health
    Prentiss Pemberton
    The connection between mental and physical health is well documented. Anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are just a few of the physical and mental health problems that can be impacted by prolonged exposure to stress hormones. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, Margi Clifford, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and experienced yoga teacher, for a discussion about how she combines traditional therapy and the ongoing practice of yoga, to engage the nervous system in order to calm the mind and increase contentment and joy.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    Maternal Mental Health
    Kristin Spack
    The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm