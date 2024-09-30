-
A pair of Democratic senators have introduced a bill to designate parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as a permanent wilderness area, prompting outrage from Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski.
The stories up for discussion this week are: the report on prosecutors' conduct in the Ted Stevens case; the state's oil tax debate; redistricting; Senate votes down measure to open ANWR; in-state gas line; the Anchorage mayoral race.
One of the largest bipartisan groups of state elected officials will campaign in favor of petroleum development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Conservation is a better means to reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil than drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The top stories of the week are: the announcement of the PFD; the North Slope Borough is selecting a new mayor; towing and impounding in Anchorage; wilderness designation within ANWR; “Rogue;” Pebble opposition finds religion; Anchorage’s homeless survey; Kohring and Kott retrials.