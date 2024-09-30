The stories up for discussion this week are: the report on prosecutors’ conduct in the Ted Stevens case; the state’s oil tax debate; redistricting; Senate votes down measure to open ANWR; in-state gas line; the Anchorage mayoral race.KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 3/16 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 3/17 at 5:00pm

Listen