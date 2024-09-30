-
25 Alaska post offices have been pulled off a nationwide list of nearly 3,700 facing possible closure or consolidation.
The closure study list included post offices in the interior communities of Anvik, Beaver, Hughes, Kaltag, Koyukuk, Stevens Village, Shaegeluk and Lake Minchumina.
A family of four that survived a plane crash near McGrath will get financial help. NEA-Alaska president Barb Angaiak says a Wells Fargo account has been set up to take donations to help Don and Rosemary Evans, and their two young children.
A plane crash between McGrath and Anvik Saturday night took two lives and left a family stranded at the hillside crash site until the next day, when the National Guard could get aircraft in.