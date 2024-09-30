Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anthropologist

  • News
    In Memoriam: Conversation with ‘ENCOUNTERS’ host Richard Nelson
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb320b0000How does he even get those amazing natural wildlife sounds, as if he were standing right next to that grunting grizzly bear! As the host of Encounters, Richard Nelson is our guide to the fascinating sights,sounds and behaviors of Alaska’s resilient animals. For an opportunity to talk with Alaska anthropologist and naturalist Richard Nelson, join host Kathleen McCoy on a special edition of Hometown, Alaska on Friday.KSKA: Friday 11/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Richard Nelson's Alaskan Miracles
    Kristin Spack
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf7b7b0000 Cultural Anthropologist, Richard Nelson, records bird sounds near Westchester Lagoon, during a visit to Anchorage © 2011 Clark James MishlerWhen Anchorage audiences gathered to hear Nelson speak at the Anchorage Museum for the APRN Speaker Series on November 2, "Encounter" radio host, Richard Nelson discussed what he considers to be three Alaskan miracles - salmon, grizzly bears and caribou.KSKA: Thursday 12/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Photo by Robert Woolsey. Davis holds a boulder chip.
    News
    Sewer Repairs Reveal Early Visitors to Sitka
    Robert Woolsey
    An anthropologist has found what she believes are stone tools in a street excavation in downtown Sitka.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 3, 2011
    Josh Edge
    State Approves Lease Agreement for In-State Gasline, Denali Commission Official Anxious for Clarity on Returned Funds Request, Parnell Objects to Federal Management of Wetlands, Arkansas Teenagers Who Killed Juneau Man Will be Tried as Adults, and more...