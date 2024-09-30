-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb320b0000How does he even get those amazing natural wildlife sounds, as if he were standing right next to that grunting grizzly bear! As the host of Encounters, Richard Nelson is our guide to the fascinating sights,sounds and behaviors of Alaska’s resilient animals. For an opportunity to talk with Alaska anthropologist and naturalist Richard Nelson, join host Kathleen McCoy on a special edition of Hometown, Alaska on Friday.KSKA: Friday 11/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf7b7b0000 Cultural Anthropologist, Richard Nelson, records bird sounds near Westchester Lagoon, during a visit to Anchorage © 2011 Clark James MishlerWhen Anchorage audiences gathered to hear Nelson speak at the Anchorage Museum for the APRN Speaker Series on November 2, "Encounter" radio host, Richard Nelson discussed what he considers to be three Alaskan miracles - salmon, grizzly bears and caribou.KSKA: Thursday 12/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
An anthropologist has found what she believes are stone tools in a street excavation in downtown Sitka.
-
State Approves Lease Agreement for In-State Gasline, Denali Commission Official Anxious for Clarity on Returned Funds Request, Parnell Objects to Federal Management of Wetlands, Arkansas Teenagers Who Killed Juneau Man Will be Tried as Adults, and more...