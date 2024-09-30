-
Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.Thanks for listening!
A longtime National Weather Service meteorologist is pushing for a new sister agency focused on predicting climate change.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...