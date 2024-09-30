annual conference

It's a homecoming for some and a new adventure for many. Dawson Moore, Conference Coordinator for the 22nd annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference, joins Stage Talk this week to talk about this internationally known playwriting conference held in Valdez. There's more than just playwriting going on and Dawson lets us in on all the activities as the conference runs June 8th though the 14th.KSKA: Friday, May 16, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: