  • News
    Alaska’s EAS Test Cancelled Due to Severe Weather
    Daysha Eaton
    Alaska's Emergency Alert System test that was scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 am has been cancelled. Officials called off the EAS test due to severe weather across Western Alaska. The national weather service predicts a storm will hit the coast with hurricane force winds starting Tuesday evening. NOAA: Coastal Flood & Winter Storm Warning NOAA: Alaska weather watches, warnings and advisories
  • News
    PFD Announced at $1174 This Year
    Ellen Lockyer
    Governor Sean Parnell opened a triple sealed envelope in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning to announce this year's Permanent Fund Dividend amount: $1174. Parnell said this year's dividend check is healthy but the amount is based on a five year average of the stock market. He warned Alaskans can face lower dividend amounts in the future.
  • News
    Comeau Announces 2012 Retirement
    Len Anderson
    After more than three decades with the Anchorage School District, Superintendent Carol Comeau is retiring. That is, after one more year. KSKA's Len Anderson attended yesterday's announcement.