When a rabid coyote attacked a local dog, it forced the village to bring in a veterinarian from outside the village - and temporarily lift the Southwest community's travel ban.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb320b0000How does he even get those amazing natural wildlife sounds, as if he were standing right next to that grunting grizzly bear! As the host of Encounters, Richard Nelson is our guide to the fascinating sights,sounds and behaviors of Alaska’s resilient animals. For an opportunity to talk with Alaska anthropologist and naturalist Richard Nelson, join host Kathleen McCoy on a special edition of Hometown, Alaska on Friday.KSKA: Friday 11/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaska is known for its diversity of wildlife. Yet there are many animals indigenous to Alaska, particularly in the urban areas, that we never see. There…
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf7b7b0000 Cultural Anthropologist, Richard Nelson, records bird sounds near Westchester Lagoon, during a visit to Anchorage © 2011 Clark James MishlerWhen Anchorage audiences gathered to hear Nelson speak at the Anchorage Museum for the APRN Speaker Series on November 2, "Encounter" radio host, Richard Nelson discussed what he considers to be three Alaskan miracles - salmon, grizzly bears and caribou.KSKA: Thursday 12/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Alaskans love animals, from dinky wiener dogs to exotic tropical birds to mighty draft horses. Join host Peter Dunlap- Shohl on Hometown, Alaska for another in our occasional series of chats with local veterinarians, when we talk with Chugiak large animal vet Julie Grohs. Call-in with your pet questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm