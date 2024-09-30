Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
animals

  • Johnathan Alexie with his dog, Lexi, who was attacked by a coyote two weeks ago. CREDIT JOHNATHAN ALEXIE
    News
    After a rabid coyote attacked a dog, Quinhagak lifted travel ban for a vet
    Greg Kim
    When a rabid coyote attacked a local dog, it forced the village to bring in a veterinarian from outside the village - and temporarily lift the Southwest community's travel ban.
  • News
    In Memoriam: Conversation with ‘ENCOUNTERS’ host Richard Nelson
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb320b0000How does he even get those amazing natural wildlife sounds, as if he were standing right next to that grunting grizzly bear! As the host of Encounters, Richard Nelson is our guide to the fascinating sights,sounds and behaviors of Alaska’s resilient animals. For an opportunity to talk with Alaska anthropologist and naturalist Richard Nelson, join host Kathleen McCoy on a special edition of Hometown, Alaska on Friday.KSKA: Friday 11/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Anna's Hummingbird. Photo: Mr. Whitekeys
    Outdoor Explorer
    Hidden animals in Alaska
    Eric Bork
    Alaska is known for its diversity of wildlife. Yet there are many animals indigenous to Alaska, particularly in the urban areas, that we never see. There…
  • Richard Nelson's Alaskan Miracles
    Kristin Spack
    00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf7b7b0000 Cultural Anthropologist, Richard Nelson, records bird sounds near Westchester Lagoon, during a visit to Anchorage © 2011 Clark James MishlerWhen Anchorage audiences gathered to hear Nelson speak at the Anchorage Museum for the APRN Speaker Series on November 2, "Encounter" radio host, Richard Nelson discussed what he considers to be three Alaskan miracles - salmon, grizzly bears and caribou.KSKA: Thursday 12/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    Two Legs Good, Four Legs Good
    Peter Dunlap-Shohl
    Alaskans love animals, from dinky wiener dogs to exotic tropical birds to mighty draft horses. Join host Peter Dunlap- Shohl on Hometown, Alaska for another in our occasional series of chats with local veterinarians, when we talk with Chugiak large animal vet Julie Grohs. Call-in with your pet questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm