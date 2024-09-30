Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
ANILCA

  • News
    Katie John Subsistence Litigation Back in Front of the 9th Circuit
    Lori Townsend
    The subsistence litigation of Mentasta elder Katie John was back in court recently when a three-judge panel of the 9th circuit held hearings in Anchorage. John’s first case went to the U.S. Supreme court and established that congress intended through title 8 of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act or ANILCA to protect fish and game, including navigable waters of Alaska. After the rule making in that decision, the state of Alaska asked an en banc panel of the 9th circuit to review the case. The decision in favor of John was reaffirmed.
  • News
    Two More Groups Join Lawsuit to Exclude Alaska from ‘Roadless Rule’
    Ed Schoenfeld
    Two resource development groups have filed to join a lawsuit that would exclude Alaska national forests from the roadless rule.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 29, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Juneau Teenager Dies After Assault in Arkansas; Senate Kills House Bill to Raise Debt Limit, Cut Spending; Debt Ceiling Dominates Senator Begich's Town Hall; Anchorage School District Receives Extra $19 Million; and more...