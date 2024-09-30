Anchorage Tennis Association

-
The Anchorage Assembly heard final testimony Tuesday on what has become a controversial proposal to build a rec center in the city with indoor tennis courts. The Assembly never asked for money for the project and accusations flew about how the tennis appropriation came about. Download Audio
-
A decision on whether the Anchorage Assembly will accept money from the legislature to build a rec center with indoor tennis courts was put off at Tuesday's regular assembly meeting. Dozens testified mostly in favor of building the facility.