Anchorage Superintendent Jim Browder

The Anchorage School District is about ready to roll out its final phase of budget cuts. Administrators need to cut $14 million more to reach the $25 million in cuts needed to balance the budget. Early rounds of cuts eliminated unfilled positions, but the new superintendent says the next phase will involve layoffs.
Anchorage leaders held a press conference at City Hall today (Friday) to discuss school safety after news of the school shooting in Connecticut. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder says he's had a lot of inquires from parents about school safety since this morning's tragedy in Connecticut. And he says he wants people to know that every school in the district has an emergency plan that's required by state law.