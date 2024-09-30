Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage School District

  • Line One
    Special Education Services- The importance of early detection and intervention
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Monday, June 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Every Alaskan child deserves and is entitled to receive appropriate educational services through the public education system. For some kids however, standard educational approaches are not able to meet their unique needs. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, and his guest, Anchorage School District Director of Early Childhood and Elementary Special Education, Lori Rucksdashel as they look at the Special Education process and the services available for your child.LISTEN HERE
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Education funding
    Charles Wohlforth
    Wednesday, March 08, at 2 and 8p.m. The state budget crisis is hitting public schools, with the loss of 99 teachers expected in Anchorage next year, even if there are no further cuts from the Alaska Legislature. On the next show, we will look at the current situation and how it could change.LISTEN NOW
  • Math teacher Piper Jones listens to her students before distributing a quiz.
    News
    Middle school teachers think planning time cuts are hurting students
    Anne Hillman
    There's tension in Anchorage's middle schools because some teachers feel they're being treated unfairly. Elective teachers have less planning time, and they say it impacts their relationships with the students. Download Audio
  • News
    ASD Board Taps Reserves to Pass Budget
    Daysha Eaton
    After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget that cuts $23 million and 200 positions on Thursday night. More than a dozen people testified. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.
  • Bartlett High School in Anchorage. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    ASD Graduates More Students, Barlett High Leads Way
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage School District has long been struggling to get more students to graduate from high school, with only slight improvement. Last year, the rate of students graduating jumped three and half percentage points overall for ASD. Bartlett High School is leading the way.
  • News
    ASD Cuts Impact English Language Learners
    Daysha Eaton
    The number of immigrant, refugee and other students who need help with English is growing parts of Anchorage, but the school district is spread thin because of last year's cuts and they don't have the money to hire any new teachers or tutors.Listen Now
  • News
    Hmong Student Heads to College, Credits Cut Counselor
    Daysha Eaton
    An East High School graduate is on her way to college at University of Alaska Anchorage. That transition is noteworthy because the student is a refugee, has two kids and barely spoke English when she started High School. Pang Thao attributes her success to a specialized counselor who recently lost her job because of school district budget cuts.Download Audio
  • News
    Four Propositions on April 2nd Muni Ballot
    Daysha Eaton
    There are four different bond propositions on the upcoming municipal election ballot. The bond propositions on the Anchorage ballot would pay for education, emergency services, public safety, public transportation and road and park projects.Download Audio
  • News
    Browder's Retirement Official, Graff Takes Helm at ASD
    Daysha Eaton
    The Anchorage School Board said good bye to Jim Browder and swore in a new Superintendent at their meeting Monday night. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this story.
  • Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder announces his intent to retire from ASD in June. Photo by Daysha Eaton, KSKA - Anchorage.
    News
    Browder Steps Down, Replacement Named
    Daysha Eaton
    Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder will retire in June after less than one year on the job, and his replacement has already been chosen. The announcement came after a closed door meeting between School Board members and Superintendent Jim Browder at the Anchorage School District Education Center.
Load More