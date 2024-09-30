Monday, June 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Every Alaskan child deserves and is entitled to receive appropriate educational services through the public education system. For some kids however, standard educational approaches are not able to meet their unique needs. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, and his guest, Anchorage School District Director of Early Childhood and Elementary Special Education, Lori Rucksdashel as they look at the Special Education process and the services available for your child.LISTEN HERE

