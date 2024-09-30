-
Monday, June 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Every Alaskan child deserves and is entitled to receive appropriate educational services through the public education system. For some kids however, standard educational approaches are not able to meet their unique needs. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, and his guest, Anchorage School District Director of Early Childhood and Elementary Special Education, Lori Rucksdashel as they look at the Special Education process and the services available for your child.LISTEN HERE
-
Wednesday, March 08, at 2 and 8p.m. The state budget crisis is hitting public schools, with the loss of 99 teachers expected in Anchorage next year, even if there are no further cuts from the Alaska Legislature. On the next show, we will look at the current situation and how it could change.LISTEN NOW
-
There's tension in Anchorage's middle schools because some teachers feel they're being treated unfairly. Elective teachers have less planning time, and they say it impacts their relationships with the students. Download Audio
-
After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget that cuts $23 million and 200 positions on Thursday night. More than a dozen people testified. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.
-
The Anchorage School District has long been struggling to get more students to graduate from high school, with only slight improvement. Last year, the rate of students graduating jumped three and half percentage points overall for ASD. Bartlett High School is leading the way.
-
The number of immigrant, refugee and other students who need help with English is growing parts of Anchorage, but the school district is spread thin because of last year's cuts and they don't have the money to hire any new teachers or tutors.Listen Now
-
An East High School graduate is on her way to college at University of Alaska Anchorage. That transition is noteworthy because the student is a refugee, has two kids and barely spoke English when she started High School. Pang Thao attributes her success to a specialized counselor who recently lost her job because of school district budget cuts.Download Audio
-
There are four different bond propositions on the upcoming municipal election ballot. The bond propositions on the Anchorage ballot would pay for education, emergency services, public safety, public transportation and road and park projects.Download Audio
-
The Anchorage School Board said good bye to Jim Browder and swore in a new Superintendent at their meeting Monday night. KSKA's Daysha Eaton was there and has this story.
-
Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder will retire in June after less than one year on the job, and his replacement has already been chosen. The announcement came after a closed door meeting between School Board members and Superintendent Jim Browder at the Anchorage School District Education Center.