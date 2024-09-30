-
KSKA: Wednesday March 29 @ 2pm and 8pm. Hometown Alaska interviews school board candidates for the April 4 election. Join us. LISTEN NOW
Wednesday, March 08, at 2 and 8p.m. The state budget crisis is hitting public schools, with the loss of 99 teachers expected in Anchorage next year, even if there are no further cuts from the Alaska Legislature. On the next show, we will look at the current situation and how it could change.LISTEN NOW
Starr Marsett, David Nees and Kay Ellen Schuster run for Seat B on the Anchorage School Board.
Video highlights from 2016 Anchorage School Board Running Program, with candidates vying for Seat B.
Bettye Davis and Brent Hughes run for Seat A of the Anchorage School Board.
After weeks of number crunching, the Anchorage School Board unanimously passed a budget on Thursday night. It cuts $23 million and 200 positions. More than a dozen people testified about the cuts. Then the board made small changes that will make a big difference to the community.Download Audio
Anchorage School District officials presented the 2014-15 budget to the Anchorage School Board Thursday evening. The district faces cutting 23 million dollars this year unless the legislature increases the per student funding. Public testimony was passionate and officials discussed calculations for how much legislators would have to increase funding to stop cuts. Download Audio