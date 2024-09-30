-
Andrea Noble, executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, has one word for the Alaska artists and arts organizations now tackling Year…
Anchorage Opera's next offering, "An American Dream," goes a long way toward explaining how opera tells relevant stories in modern times.Thanks for listening!
While her story may be hidden from the history books, the first woman to run for President of the U.S. in 1872, Victoria Woodhull will finally be introduced to theater audiences when Anchorage Opera presents the world premiere of"Mrs. President" in October. In anticipation of the opera, "Mrs. President" composer Victoria Bond joined Alaskan trailblazers Arliss Sturgulewski, Senator Bettye Davis, Jane Angvik, Georgiana Lincoln and Cynthia Toohey for a panel discussion moderated by APRN's Lori Townsend on "Women in America: Changing Roles, Challenging Times, Defining the Future."KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
“Something Puccini, Something ‘bout a lady, Something original, An opera tonight!” (With apologies to Stephen Sondheim.)Join hosts Jean and Steven as they sing through an interview with Anchorage Opera's new Executive Director Kevin Patterson. The 2012-2013 season kicks off October 5 with the world premiere of Mrs. President, the story of Victoria Woodhull, the first woman to run for the American presidency in 1872.KSKA: Friday 8/17 at 2:45 pm
Director Cynthia Edwards and Torrie Allen of Anchorage Opera join host Jean Paal this week on Stage Talk to discuss the Alaskan premiere of Shakespeare’s legendary tale of the doomed Scottish general MacBeth.KSKA: Friday at 2:45 pm