While her story may be hidden from the history books, the first woman to run for President of the U.S. in 1872, Victoria Woodhull will finally be introduced to theater audiences when Anchorage Opera presents the world premiere of"Mrs. President" in October. In anticipation of the opera, "Mrs. President" composer Victoria Bond joined Alaskan trailblazers Arliss Sturgulewski, Senator Bettye Davis, Jane Angvik, Georgiana Lincoln and Cynthia Toohey for a panel discussion moderated by APRN's Lori Townsend on "Women in America: Changing Roles, Challenging Times, Defining the Future."KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen