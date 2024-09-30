-
https://player.vimeo.com/video/109104968?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8aIn the dead of winter, film makers from far distant lands come to Alaska because we have a festival. It’s been around for 13 years, and it shows more motion pictures in a week than it is possible for any one human being to see. A look ahead at the program for this year’s Anchorage International Film Festival is just ahead on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 11/18 at 10:00amDownload Audio
You say snow gives you hives? Not to worry. Anchorage hosts two winter film festivals that promise to transport your mind and imagination to places you never dreamed of visiting. Come enjoy the best getaway in the world: the movies. We'll feature program directors for the Anchorage International Film Festival and the Indigenous World Film Festival, They'll share highlights and don't-miss surprises for each festival. KSKA: Wednesday, 12/4 at 2:00pm and 9:00pmListen Now