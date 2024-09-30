https://player.vimeo.com/video/109104968?title=0&byline=0&portrait=0&color=918a8aIn the dead of winter, film makers from far distant lands come to Alaska because we have a festival. It’s been around for 13 years, and it shows more motion pictures in a week than it is possible for any one human being to see. A look ahead at the program for this year’s Anchorage International Film Festival is just ahead on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 11/18 at 10:00amDownload Audio

Listen