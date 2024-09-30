-
onomic Development Corporation's 2022 economic forecast luncheon. AEDC president and CEO Bill Popp gives an update on how the Anchorage economy has changed since last year and presents the results of employment, housing and business reports.
-
This week’s episode of Addressing Alaskans continues with speakers from the 2021 Bettye Davis African American Summit on COVID-19. Speakers discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the local and national economy and how the pandemic has affected the local justice system.
-
The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation hosted Anchorage’s first-ever Mini Maker Faire at the Loussac Library on Saturday, July 27th. The Maker Faire is a gathering of crafters, engineers, and tinkerers launched in California in 2006 and now taking place in cities across the world. The AEDC hopes the Faire will help boost innovation and industry across Alaska.Download Audio
-
"We're living through the greatest economic transformation in all of human history", Richard Florida, author of The Rise of the Creative Class told audience members at the AEDC Economic Forecast luncheon in January. "Every single human being is creative and your success turns on developing a community which harnesses the creativity of everyone." Recorded at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage, listen to Richard Florida's keynote address this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
"If you think the bailout of Wall Street won't happen again, check your wallets," Professor Robert Reich cautioned Alaskans at Dena'ina Center in Anchorage on Wednesday. Professor at U.C. Berkeley, Former Secretary of Labor and NPR commentator, Reich gave the keynote address at the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation2012 annual outlook luncheon on Wednesday. Listen to his talk followed questions from the audience on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 7/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
If you go to most cities these days, you can log on to your smart phone and find a bus app that will tell you where the closest bus stop is, when the next…
-
We must love the cities we live in if we want them to truly thrive economically and socially, according to For the Love of Cities author Peter Kageyama. So what exactly makes a city lovable? Listen to Peter Kageyam on Addressing Alaskans and find out as he talks about the importance of creativity and culture.KSKA: Thursday 3/1 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
A record 1500 Alaskans attended the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation's annual economic forecast luncheon this year with keynote speaker Steve Forbes. Best known as the man behind Forbes Magazine, his talk focused on global and national economies and the effects and opportunities they represent for Alaska in the coming year. Listen to Forbes this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The Anchorage economy in 2011 is growing and that's a trend likely to continue through 2014. The Anchorage Economic Development Corporation also says some sectors are actually stronger than expected.
-
Arctic Scientist Under Investigation, Officials Hammer Out Details on U.S. Russia Polar Bear Treaty, UAF Researchers Unlocking Secret of Hibernation, Young Argues to Strip Park Service’s Power in Yukon Charley Preserve, and more...