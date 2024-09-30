-
What do singing nuns, convict angels, marauding zombies, long-lost sisters and a trout named Walter have in common? Listen to Stage Talk as Bill Cotton, Executive Director of Anchorage Community Theatre, and Director Don Gomes give a preview of ACT’s 2012-2013 season.KSKA: Friday 8/3 at 2:45 pm
-
This week on Stage Talk, actors Rob Lecrone and Todd Sherwood talk about Anchorage Community Theatre's production of Steven Dietz's modern adaptation of the classic play originally penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and William Gillette in 1899. Will Sherlock finally meet his Waterloo? Winner of the 2007 Edgar Award for Best Mystery Play, Sherlock Holmes opens Friday, April 27 at ACT.KSKA: Friday 4/20 at 2:45 pm
-
Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best Play, Proofopens Friday March 9 atAnchorage Community Theatre. Lead actress, Lindsey Lamar who plays Catherine and ACT's executive director, Bill Cotton join hosts Jean and Steve this week on Stage Talk.This play contains some adult language.KSKA: Friday 3/2 at 2:45 pm
-
Friday, August 5 at 2:45pmThis week on Stage Talk, Bill Cotton and Shatzie Schaefers stop by to share what's coming up next season at Anchorage Community Theatre. Auditions are being held Friday night for Arsenic and Old Lace, set to open the new season in October.