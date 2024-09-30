-
In an effort to drastically reduce air pollution created by international shipping and cruise ships within 200 miles of the U.S. and Canadian coastlines, the Environmental Protection Agency put the North American Emissions Control Area (ECA) into effect this August. According to the EPA's Alaska Regional Administrator, Dennis McLerran, the ECA zone which mandates cleaner fuel will prevent "as many as 30,000 deaths in the country by the year 2030." He discussed how the ECA came to be, the projected health benefits and economic impacts to Alaska at his talk on "The EPA's Critical Role in Alaska," recorded Tuesday at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.KSKA: Thursday 11/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan gave his annual 'State of the City' address at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, saying Anchorage faces a $30 million budget shortfall . He also gave an update on the Port of Anchorage expansion project, Ship Creek development, Title 21 and the Mayor's Education Summit that took place last spring. Listen to his full speech including questions from the audience on ballot measures 1 and 2 this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 8/23 at 2:00 pm
The Knik Arm Bridge and Toll Authority "KABATA" project connecting Anchorage to the Mat-Su Borough was established in 2003. At an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce Make-it-Monday Forum last week, chair of the KABATA board of directors, Michael Foster said construction on the bridge is expected to finally begin in 2014. Built to accommodate "tomorrow's traffic," the bridge should be fully operational by 2017 or 2018. Listen to Foster's complete update on the KABATA project on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 5/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
In his 20th term as Congressman to Alaska, Don Young returned home last week to update Alaskans on what's happening in Washington D.C. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce 'Make-It-Monday' forum on April 9, Congressman Young discussed, military budget cuts, repealing the health bill, regulation impeding economic recovery and making Alaska the "power center" for America.KSKA: Thursday 4/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb49040000It looks like a second consecutive year of mild job growth for Anchorage as the city continues to emerge from the employment dip experienced in 2009. Alaska Economic Trends January 2012: Anchorage, page 8 (PDF)
In his "State of the City" address to theAnchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan issued a report card for his administration, saying it's up to voters to decide the grade. From the Port of Anchorage project and homeless camps to Cook Inlet energy supplies and public parks, get Anchorage's progress report from the mayor this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 9/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
According to the Food Bank of Alaska, thousands of Anchorage residents will seek assistance from food pantries and kitchen during the course of a year. Yesterday, as part of Hunger Action Month, a panel at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce discussed the growing problem of hunger in Anchorage.
On this edition of A Closer Look KSKA presents a profile of the Anchorage School District as presented by its superintendent, Carol Comeau. The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce had invited Superintendent Comeau to describe the district's overall status and what influences were likely to impact the 2011-2012 school term.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 1:00 pm and Saturday 9/10 at 5:30 pm
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.