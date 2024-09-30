In an effort to drastically reduce air pollution created by international shipping and cruise ships within 200 miles of the U.S. and Canadian coastlines, the Environmental Protection Agency put the North American Emissions Control Area (ECA) into effect this August. According to the EPA's Alaska Regional Administrator, Dennis McLerran, the ECA zone which mandates cleaner fuel will prevent "as many as 30,000 deaths in the country by the year 2030." He discussed how the ECA came to be, the projected health benefits and economic impacts to Alaska at his talk on "The EPA's Critical Role in Alaska," recorded Tuesday at the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.KSKA: Thursday 11/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

