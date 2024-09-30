-
The U.S. Coast Guard has made a change of command on the Petersburg-based cutter Anacapa permanent, following an investigation last month.
-
Nixon’s Moon Rock Creates Legal Battle, Supreme Court Upholds Smoking Ban in Juneau, EPA Grants New Coastal Drilling Permits to Shell Oil, UAF Program Connects Fisheries to Cafeterias, and more...
-
There’s been a shake-up in command at Petersburg’s Coast Guard detachment. The Coast Guard announced on Monday that it has temporarily relieved Anacapa commanding officer Lt. Matthias Wholley from his duties in charge of the 110-foot cutter.