    State of Art: 18-year-old Alaska singer-songwriter Ava Earl releases fourth album
    Ammon Swenson
    Ava Earl grew up in Girdwood and has been writing songs since she was a little kid. The teenage musician recently released her fourth album called "The Roses." On this week's State of Art Earl talks about the new album, being a young performer, and more.
  • Programs
    Perseverance Theatre presents The Arsonists
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, January 12 at 2:45p.m. "A truly original new piece of theatre", Jacqueline Goldfinger's haunting play filled with music, storytelling and discovery, The Arsonists is being presented by Perseverance Theatre at the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Director Art Rotch, along with the two actors from the show, Allison Holdkamp and Aaron Elmore drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about their process of harnessing three talents (acting, singing, playing guitar) into creating their characters. The Arsonists runs January 12 through the 21st.LISTEN HERE