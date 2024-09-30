-
Watch Grand Coulee Dam Preview on PBS. See more from American Experience.Grand Coulee was more than a dam — it was a proclamation. In the wake of the Great Depression, America turned from private enterprise to public works — not simply to provide jobs, but to restore faith. KAKM: Tuesday, 4/3 at 7:00pm
For two centuries, American whale oil lit the world — powering the start of the industrial revolution and laying the groundwork for a truly global economy. From its stunning rise as an economic force in the 18th century to its precipitous decline in the decades following the Civil War, the whaling industry mapped millions of miles of uncharted ocean, opened new seaways and markets, employed the world's most multi-cultural workforce and shrunk the globe by bringing once remote reaches of the Earth into contact as never before — all the while capturing the American imagination. KAKM: Tuesday, 3/20 at 7:00pm
THE AMISH answers many questions Americans have about this insistently insular religious community, whose intense faith and adherence to 300-year-old traditions have by turns captivated and repelled, awed and irritated, inspired and confused for more than a century. With unprecedented access, built on patience and hard-won trust, the film is the first to penetrate deeply and explore this attention-averse group.KAKM: Tuesday, Feb. 28 @ 7:00pm
From draft dodging to the Dayton Accords, from Monica Lewinsky to a balanced budget, the presidency of William Jefferson Clinton veered between sordid scandal and grand achievement. In CLINTON, the latest installment in the critically acclaimed and successful series of presidential biographies, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE explores the fascinating story of an American president who rose from a broken childhood in Arkansas to become one of the most successful politicians in modern American history and one of the most complex and conflicted characters to ever stride across the public stage.Part 1 - KAKM: Monday, Feb. 20 @ 8:00pmPart 2 - KAKM: Tuesday, Feb 21 @ 7:00pm
In 1961, segregation seemed to have an overwhelming grip on American society. Many states violently enforced the policy, while the federal government, under the Kennedy administration, remained indifferent, preoccupied with matters abroad. That is, until an integrated band of college students — many of whom were the first in their families to attend a university — decided, en masse, to risk everything and buy a ticket on a Greyhound bus bound for the Deep South. They called themselves the Freedom Riders, and they managed to bring the president and the entire American public face-to-face with the challenge of correcting civil-rights inequities that plagued the nation.KAKM: Tuesday, 2/7 @7:00pm