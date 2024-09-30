Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alli Harvey

  • Mobile Art Studio
    Outdoor Explorer
    Alli Harvey, traveling landscape artist
    Lisa Keller
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and landscape artist. Alli is making a return to the show to share her adventures after picking up her new mobile art studio in Ohio. The custom-built Airstream trailer allows her to connect with the outdoors as she creates her paintings.
  • “Hiking Anchorage”
    Outdoor Explorer
    Alli Harvey, outdoor writer, and artist in Anchorage
    Eric Bork
    On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News.Her columns often explore the connection between happiness and outdoor adventure. Alli is also alandscape artist and is about to start her next adventure in her new mobile art studio and gallery, anAirstream trailer that she will take on the road to the places she wants to paint.