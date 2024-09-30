-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and landscape artist. Alli is making a return to the show to share her adventures after picking up her new mobile art studio in Ohio. The custom-built Airstream trailer allows her to connect with the outdoors as she creates her paintings.
-
On this next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News.Her columns often explore the connection between happiness and outdoor adventure. Alli is also alandscape artist and is about to start her next adventure in her new mobile art studio and gallery, anAirstream trailer that she will take on the road to the places she wants to paint.