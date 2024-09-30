Alexandra Gutierrez

-
The Pollock trawl fleet is now avoiding fishing areas north of Unimak Pass in the Bering Sea because its bycatch of Chum Salmon went up.
Friday, July 8 at 2:30pmComing up this week, the chum bycatch in the Pollock B Season is so far even higher than last year; What’s it like fishing from aboard a 100-year-old boat, and can the tiny fishing community of Pelican return to its former glory days?
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against Unalaska and the State of Alaska on the Environmental Protection Agency’s behalf, charging that the city repeatedly violated the Clean Water Act between 2004 and 2010.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
There isn’t a permanent doctor on board the Tustumena, but this month the ferry had enough medical providers on board to staff a large rural clinic.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
For years, scientists have tried figuring out why the western stock of Steller sea lions has continued to decline. Now, a team of university researchers, commercial fishermen, and military contractors are testing a new way to monitor the endangered animals.
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...
Coming up this week, decisions and non-decisions by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council on salmon bycatch in the Gulf and Bering Sea; the Chignik red run is going strong and the Kodiak pink forecast is great.
Between the high prices of heating fuel and construction materials in the Aleutians, the cost of building a house along the Chain – and living in it – is higher than most places in the United States. But now, two groups are teaming up to find an affordable and environmentally friendly design that works for the Aleutian Islands.