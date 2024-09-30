-
Pavlof Volcano is awake again on the Alaska Peninsula. The Alaska Volcano Observatory reports that Pavlof, "has entered a new phase of eruptive activity.” Download Audio
A potent low-pressure system is quickly losing power over the Bering Sea. From the western Aleutian Islands to the Pribilofs, National Weather Service meteorologist Shaun Baines says "everybody has seen the worst of it."
And now, a trip to the most far flung community in Alaska. Adak is near the end of the Aluetian Chain, farther west than Hawaii. It’s an old Navy base, that is in the middle of a revitalization. Layton Lockett is the city manager of Adak.
A volcano in Alaska's remote Aleutian Islands is sending out lava. The Alaska Volcano observatory reports today that Cleveland Volcano is erupting with the effusion of lava within the summit crater at the uninhabited island about 940 miles southwest of Anchorage.
A research team is on the western Aleutian Island of Amchitka looking for residual contamination from a 20th century military legacy that culminated in three underground nuclear tests.
