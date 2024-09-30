-
Franklin Roosevelt stated “We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future.” But how do we do this? First we need information, reliable information about youth. This week on Line One, we will look at some facts about our youth in Anchorage and how two organizations are using the information to help develop youth for the future.KSKA: Monday 11/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The leading causes of death in adolescents are linked to teen drinking and drug use. However, alcohol is responsible for more teen deaths than all other drugs combined. Mondays' Line One guest is Dr. John R Knight founder and director of the Center for Adolescent Substance Abuse Research at Children’s Hospital Boston. His goal is to improve screening and intervention for adolescent substance abuse in medical office settings.KSKA: 10/29 at 2:00 pm
Last week residents begin checking into Karluk Manor, the newly converted motel that is now a housing complex for chronic alcohol abusers, in particular those living on the streets, temporary shelters or illegal campsites. For the residents, the facility represents warmth, safety, a new chance and some rules.
In the North Slope Borough mayor contest. Charlotte Brower is leading but doesn't have the necessary 40 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. In that race she will face either Fenton Rexford or George Ahmaogak. It's too close to call.
With the exception of Anchorage, it was municipal election day Tuesday across Alaska. One high profile race was for the North Slope Borough mayor.
The question of whether to allow sales of alcohol will be on the ballot tomorrow for voters in Barrow. A yes vote would allow the first legal local liquor sales in the city in more than a decade. Barrow currently is a “damp” community.
Over 93 years ago, the citizens of Alaska enacted the "Bone Dry" law by a vote of nearly two to one. Two years later, the Eighteenth amendment to the U.S. Constitution became law and the nation went dry. On the next Hometown, Alaska, join host Shelly Wade and her guests as thet we take your calls and answer your questions about the history of prohibition in Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 9/28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
There was a fatal vehicle rollover last Thursday in Mountain Village. Dead is driver Keith DelaRosa, age 21 of Mountain Village. His pickup overturned numerous times when it left Airport Road, and he died when he was thrown from it.
Over a million dollars in illegal drugs and over $330,000 worth of alcohol was seized last year in Western Alaska.
