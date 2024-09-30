KSKA: Tuesday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. As part of Alaska Public Media’s observance of Veterans Day, we’re taking a look at how Alaska became involved in World War 2. We will hear three separate stories, the first of which comes from a navy pilot who flew in the Battle of Midway. We’ll then learn about the hard work and sacrifices made by the black soldiers that helped build the Alaskan Highway. We’ll finish the program learning about the Lend Lease program that sent American planes to Russia.LISTEN HERE

