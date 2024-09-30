AlaskansLostToCOVID

-
James Fisher was elected to Alaska's first Legislature in 1959. His children say he was patient, considerate and kind.
Elizabeth Ketah was the glue that held her family together, says her daughter. She was kind, forgiving and taught unconditional love.
His youngest daughter, Suzanne, says his work ethic was matched by his care for his family – and that many of her favorite memories of him involved holiday gatherings.
More than 800 Alaskans have died of COVID-19 since early 2020. We asked readers and listeners to tell us about the lives of some of those people and they responded.
Rada Khadjinova lost her father, Vladimir Khadjinov, on Sept. 3. He was 85 years old.