-
KSKA: Friday, February 23 at 2:45pm It's February in Anchorage and that means that Fur Rondy is taking over the town. And that means Melodrama Time! Alaska Sound Celebration is presenting the 28th Annual Melodrama at the 49th State Brewing Company February 23-March 10th. This year's title is Hope Springs Eternal (of The Dirty Deed) and is written by honorary Alaskan Rand Higbee. Co-producers Christy Hedrick and Melanie Cross stop by Stage Talk this week to let us in on all the fun.LISTEN HERE
-
This event brought together a number of Alaskan entrepreneurs to share ideas and their enthusiasm for trying new things. Each of the panelists for this panel discussion has tried their hand at a number of different projects and has great advice and insight for us all. LISTEN HERE
-
On the next Arctic Entries, Alaskans tell stories about love. You'll hear from a couple who met on a mountain. Sandy Harper of Cyrano’s Off Center Playhouse in Anchorage will tell her story. And the founders of Arctic Entries, James and Tara, will share their lovely tale. Theses stories are about how they met, and how it worked...or how it didn’t work.KSKA: Tuesday 10/16 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen an on-stage conversation with Alaskan writers, Eowyn Ivey (The Snow Child) and Andromeda Romano-Lax (The Detour, The Spanish Bow). The Snow Child is Ivey's debut novel set on an Alaska homestead in the 1920's. What led one author to set her fiction in Alaska and the other in historical Europe? "Fantastic, Historic, Unconventional" a Crosscurrentsevent hosted by the 49 Alaska Writing Center was recorded at the Anchorage Museum on Feb. 22.KSKA: Thursday 3/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Frank Reed came to Anchorage in 1915 and recently passed at the age of 99. Frank was healthy and active up to a week before his passing last month, in fact he had been planning (and prepaid) his 100th Birthday Bash which will still take place next December 22, 1912 at the Alaska Railroad Depot. This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, a tribute and stories about Frank Reed, iconic Amazing Alaskan.KSKA: Monday 2/27 1:00 pm
-
This week on Stage Talk, Jack Dalton and Leslie Ward stop by to talk about the 18th annualUnder :30 opening at Out North next weekend. This year there will be three under 30 minute plays showcasing new works of Alaskan artists. Leslie Ward talks about her performance art piece centered on a tragic incident she experienced as teacher in the Bush.KSKA: Friday 1/20 at 2:45 pm
-
Last year, Alaskan exports topped $5 billion for the first time. Governor Sean Parnell made the announcement Monday based on a final tally of exported goods from last January through November.
-
The storm heading toward the west coast of Alaska is starting to move in. Officials with the national weather service say the forecasts call for up to 14…
-
The Occupy Wall Street protest is in its second month now. Different versions of the protest that began in mid-September have sprung up in cities around the world to highlight the inequality of the modern financial system and to call for change.
-
An Alaska man who was injured at the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada, is recovering. Noah Joraanstad is a pilot for Pen Air.