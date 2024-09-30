-
A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, March 12 at 2pm. On the program this week we get to learn about the Alaskan Consular Corps. We’ll answer some questions like “who are consuls?” “why do we have them in Alaska?” and “what do they do?” This was a panel discussion featuring some very experienced consuls sharing with us what their jobs entail and what to expect when traveling to their home countries.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Tuesday, February, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. We're bringing you a show about a time when Alaskans and Russians were reunited and found they shared a common heritage. We’re going to hear incredible tales from key players in melting the Alaska-Russia Ice Curtain in the mid-1980s discuss how Alaska helped end the Cold War, launching a 30-year era of productive commercial and personal relations across the Bering Strait.LISTEN HERE
This event centered on the history, and future, of freight, flight and shipping in Alaska and it's relationship to Asia and the whole Pacific region. What has it taken to get us this far? What can Anchorage, and Alaska, do to expand our influence in the region.
Recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council this week on Addressing Alaskans, Juneau-native and professor of International Studies at Pai Chai University in S. Korea, Dr. Jocelyn Clark explores the "the Korean Wave," national branding, and the idea of soft power. What does the success of Psy's "Gangnam Style" say about the globalization of culture? KSKA: Tuesday 2/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
More weapons make the United States less safe, according to Christopher Preble, vice president for defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute. This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Preble explain why the United States must reduce it's number of nuclear weapons delivery systems in order to increase security and save close to $1 trillion. His talk, "From Triad to Dyad: Rationalizing U.S. Nuclear Weapons Delivery Systems" was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on December 6.KSKA: Thursday 12/13 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
German Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Peter Ammon was recorded speaking on “Challenges for German Foreign Policy in 2012" at the Alaska World Affairs Council on Wednesday, June 6, 2012.
President of Energy Policy Research Foundation, Lou Pugliaresi was recorded speaking on “The Coming Renaissance in North American Oil and Gas” at the Alaska World Affairs Council on April 20, 2012.
In his 2006 novel The Order of Light where young Muslims light themselves on fire to protest the authoritarian reality of the Middle East, author Haroon Mohgul says he predicted the Arab Spring. At theAlaska World Affairs Council on April 6, Mohgul discussed the the Muslim world's relationship with the West over the years asking audiences to consider, "Can America and the Muslim World Be Friends?" Listen on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 4/12 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners, Scott Minerd was recorded speaking on "Alaska's Place in the World Economy" at the Alaska World Affairs Council on March 2, 2012.