KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m. Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska welcomes the Alaska Supreme Court's Chief Justice for an hour of conversation. Please join us with your comments and questions. LISTEN NOW
Alaska is now selecting a new state Supreme Court justice. Will Alaska's process look and sound anything like the current national debate on replacing Antonin Scalia for the U.S. Supreme Court? Tune in to find out.KSKA-FM: Wednesday, March 16 @ 2:00 pm and 8 pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
There's been another twist in the saga of Anchorage's controversial labor law. Download Audio
Joe Miller hasn't yet decided if he'll challenge a court order to pay the state legal fees related to his election challenge last year.
Conservationists Lend Support to Alaska’s Subsistence Whalers, Senate Finance Committee Examines Efforts to Lower Oil Taxes, Fairbanks Meets Deadline for Redistricting Challenge, U.S. House Passes Bill to Curtail EPA, and more...
In a case that could have statewide implications, the Alaska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the City and Borough of Juneau’s smoking ban for private clubs.
Nixon’s Moon Rock Creates Legal Battle, Supreme Court Upholds Smoking Ban in Juneau, EPA Grants New Coastal Drilling Permits to Shell Oil, UAF Program Connects Fisheries to Cafeterias, and more...
A Juneau judge says state regulators need to take another look at cruise ship wastewater treatment systems.Superior Court Judge Patricia Collins ruled the Department of Environmental Conservation failed to consider stronger options for some ships.
Judge Calls for Deeper Look into Cruise Ship Wastewater Issue, Palin Emails Reveal Struggles with Sudden Public Attention, Alaskan Reaction to Palin Emails Apathetic, Frustrations Over Hastings Wildfire Rising, and more...