The Alaska State Troopers have provided this update on the autopsy of Israel Keyes:"The Alaska State Troopers investigation into the 12/02/12 suicide of Israel Keyes while he was in federal custody at the Anchorage Jail Complex has determined that Keyes used a blade from a disposable shaving razor that had been imbedded into a pencil to cut himself on the left wrist. Additionally, Keyes had used a length of bedding material from his cell to strangle himself. A determination from the State Medical Examiner as to which of these injuries, either alone or in combination, primarily contributed to his death is not yet available.