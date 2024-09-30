-
Village Public Safety Officers in Western Alaska will be participating in a pilot program that could make them the first VPSOs in the state to carry weapons in their job. Seven experienced officers are in the middle of psychological evaluations right now and are advancing towards training.Download Audio
-
The Alaska Alaska National Guard is responding to allegations of sexual assault within its ranks. Brigadier General Mike Bridges, the Commander of the Alaska National Guard says there have been nearly more than two dozen alleged cases of sexual assault since 2009.
-
The search for Wallace Dunn, 81, of Anchorage has been expanded north after a tip indicated that he might have been near the Montana Creek Campground on July 13.Download Audio
-
The Alaska State Troopers have provided this update on the autopsy of Israel Keyes:"The Alaska State Troopers investigation into the 12/02/12 suicide of Israel Keyes while he was in federal custody at the Anchorage Jail Complex has determined that Keyes used a blade from a disposable shaving razor that had been imbedded into a pencil to cut himself on the left wrist. Additionally, Keyes had used a length of bedding material from his cell to strangle himself. A determination from the State Medical Examiner as to which of these injuries, either alone or in combination, primarily contributed to his death is not yet available.
-
Car, boat or snowmachine, driving is a reponsibility, a privilege, a rite of passage, a danger and a freedom at any age! This time on KTD we're exploring all the facets of what it means to be young with a license to drive in Alaska with our guests, Don McDermott, a retired-educator-turned-driving-instructor, and Lt. Arthur "Tom" Dunn, the deputy commander of the Alaska Highway Patrol. We'll discuss safety issues, driver's ed, licensing, preventing drunk driving and why modern teens aren't getting their licenses as early as teens of yore.KSKA: Tuesday 4/10 @ 2pm & 7pm
-
Authorities are still awaiting a break in weather to recover the remains of a couple killed in a plane crash near Juneau Sunday.
-
Juneau Teenager Dies After Assault in Arkansas; Senate Kills House Bill to Raise Debt Limit, Cut Spending; Debt Ceiling Dominates Senator Begich's Town Hall; Anchorage School District Receives Extra $19 Million; and more...
-
Two bodies have been found in the wreckage of a small single-engine plane that crashed Sunday near Eaglecrest Ski Area in Juneau.
-
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
-
Alaska State Troopers got some help in their investigation of a crime spree in Delta Junction. Two burglars were accosted after breaking-in to a downtown business Monday.