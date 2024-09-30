Alaska State Legislature

-
As with many recent sessions, discussions largely center on the state’s finances, while a number of social issues have come up as well.
-
Women of color have often been overlooked when it comes to documenting Alaska’s history. The "Extra Tough: Women of the North" exhibit highlights more…
-
Lawmakers have been expecting a special session on the state's proposed $55-billion gas pipeline project. But when Gov. Bill Walker called the session, it came with a surprise - a proposed tax on natural gas reserves held by the very companies the state is trying to partner with.
-
Governor Bill Walker said Monday night that he plans to call a special session of the legislature to discuss the state's massive natural gas pipeline project, dubbed Alaska LNG.
-
The Parnell administration and the Legislature on Monday presented details on two energy projects that will cost an estimated, combined $12 billion when they’re done – primarily for the railbelt and SouthCentral.
-
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
-
The state Senate Finance committee is taking the first steps toward understanding what is expected to be a major point of contention during next year’s session -- a renewed effort by the Governor and members of the House of Representatives to lower oil taxes.
-
Conservationists Lend Support to Alaska’s Subsistence Whalers, Senate Finance Committee Examines Efforts to Lower Oil Taxes, Fairbanks Meets Deadline for Redistricting Challenge, U.S. House Passes Bill to Curtail EPA, and more...
-
The state legislature could take another major step toward protecting personal privacy during next year’s session as the House prepares to take up a Senate bill putting limits on the collection of what is called “biometric” identification data.
-
Obama Creates Inter-Agency Coordination Group for Oil and Gas Development in Alaska, CSIS Holds Conference on Arctic Oil and Gas Development, House Bill Could Put Limits on 'Biometrics', Kohring Requests Outside Trial, and more...