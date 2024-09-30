-
The Legislature is meeting in Juneau this week for a special session on the Alaska LNG project -- that's the proposal to build a giant natural gas pipeline from the North Slope. The big question before lawmakers this session is whether the state should take a larger stake in the project, by buying out one of its partners.
Alaska Senate passes legislation that seeks to advance a liquefied natural gas pipeline.
The Alaska Legislature could join the chorus of voices calling for an American Indian Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. An Alaska Senate committee on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting the project.