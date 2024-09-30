KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2:00 p.m. The Alaska Range is the most dramatic topographic feature in Alaska, and among the greatest in the world, with North America’s tallest peak. On the next show, we’ll be talking about the Alaska Range, and the effort to capture it in a new book. In the second half of the show we’ll have the treat of hearing from Art Davidson, a member of the first climb ever to summit Denali in the winter.LISTEN NOW

