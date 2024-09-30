2012 is the bi-centennial year of Charles Dickens. London and all of England are celebrating. Our guest this month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Wayne Mergler, has an extraordinary passion for and expertise on Charles Dickens, the man and his work. Wayne will take you on a deluxe guided tour of Dickens' London, so when you go to England yourself you will know all the fascinating and exciting places to go in the footsteps of Charles Dickens, including his favorite pubs.KSKA: Monday 1/30 at 1:00 pm

Listen