-
Vic Fischer is back for another edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about his memoir"To Russia With Love, An Alaskan's Journey," this time with co-author Charles Wohlforth. Discussing how they turned interviews and Fischer family letters in book pages, this month's program focuses on the creative process behind writing Vic's autobiography and how it came to be.KSKA: 11/26 at 1:00 pm
-
Producer, director, actor, playwright, former Artistic Director at the Anchorage Opera, Elvis impersonator back in his Mr. Whitekeys days and the public face of Art Matters, Ed Bourgeois joins us for Alaska Radio Reader Rambler this month. Ed is currently directing and appearing at Cyrano's for the National Premiere of Gold Rush Girls inspired by Lael Morgans Classic Alaskan book Gold Rush Girls.KSKA: Monday at 1:00 pm
-
Alaska Radio Reader Rambler should be called Alaska Radio Writers Rambler this month as we talk about the premier Kachemack Bay Writers Conference in Homer with Former Alaska State Writer Laureate Nancy Lord and conference organizer Carol Swartz. If you are a writer or ever wanted to be a writer, there is no where else to be in June. The keynote guest of honor is National Book Award Winner, author of the classic Arctic Dreams, Barry Lopez. Learn more about Barry Lopez and and the exciting line up that awaits you.KSKA: Monday 4/30 at 1:00 pm
-
Since 2009 the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame has been recognizing women who have helped shape Alaska at an induction ceremony held every March during Women's History Month. AWHF steering committee member, Jane Angvik joins hosts Sandy and Dick on this month's edition of Alaska Radio Reader Rambler to talk about the Class of 2012 and how you can nominate an Alaska woman to become a member.KSKA: Monday 3/26 at 1:00 pm
-
Frank Reed came to Anchorage in 1915 and recently passed at the age of 99. Frank was healthy and active up to a week before his passing last month, in fact he had been planning (and prepaid) his 100th Birthday Bash which will still take place next December 22, 1912 at the Alaska Railroad Depot. This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, a tribute and stories about Frank Reed, iconic Amazing Alaskan.KSKA: Monday 2/27 1:00 pm
-
2012 is the bi-centennial year of Charles Dickens. London and all of England are celebrating. Our guest this month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Wayne Mergler, has an extraordinary passion for and expertise on Charles Dickens, the man and his work. Wayne will take you on a deluxe guided tour of Dickens' London, so when you go to England yourself you will know all the fascinating and exciting places to go in the footsteps of Charles Dickens, including his favorite pubs.KSKA: Monday 1/30 at 1:00 pm
-
This month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, an interview with UAA professor Dr. Rob Crosman, Shakespeare buff and ultra-expert on everything Shakespeare. Learn little-known factoids about Shakespeare, his work, and his still-powerful impact on us today.KSKA: Monday 10/31 at 1:00 pm
-
Terrie Gottstein had a unique chapter in her childhood when she was a member of the road company of the Tony Award winning musical CARNIVAL. Terrie still has vivid memories of this very special experience and will share them on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler.KSKA: Monday 9/26 at 1:00 pm
-
Monday, August 29 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, Toni McPherson and Shane Mitchell share inside historic library stories and what's happening at the library during the month long birthday party.
-
Monday, July 25 at 1:00 pmThis month on Alaska Radio Reader Rambler, an update on Kim Rich, who's book was national sensation in 1999 and is still in print. Johnny's Girl started as a series in the Anchorage Daily News, became a book, a TV special and a play.