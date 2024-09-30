Alaska Public Media

-
Being raised in multi-cultural family, Thomas Chung has developed a great interest to delve deeper into the traditions of the world. With the mind to…
-
Dennis Stevens, along with other KL7AA volunteers, work together to ensure Ham Radio communication for the Anchorage area stays operational.So if digital…
-
On this week's Alaska Edition, host, Zachariah Hughes sits down with three reporters to talk all about music in Alaska. What's new? What's happening across the state? And what's changing?
-
On this week's Alaska Edition, Zachariah Hughes sits down with reporters to take a look at crime rates around Alaska and discusses certain trends that may be indicative of deeper issues.
-
This week the University of Alaska's annual sustainable agriculture conference brought together farmers, livestock producers and other major players in the agriculture community to discuss the future of the industry in Alaska. On this week's Alaska Edition, we'll look at some of the innovations in agriculture that have taken place in the state over the past few years as well as the opportunity for buying locally and food security throughout the state. Listen Now:
-
Governor Walker recently announced Dean Williams as the new commissioner of the Department of Corrections. This week on Alaska Edition we will talk about the future of the Department of Corrections and the steps the new commissioner plans to take to better the system. Listen Now:
-
The Alaska LNG special session came to a close last week. It was the third special session held this year. Zachariah Hughes hosts a reporter's roundtable diving into the complex issues surround the LNG project. What decisions came out of this session? And what exactly does this mean for Alaska? Listen Now:
-
https://youtu.be/q0Yh1p7GUAwIn Alaska where birch trees are plentiful, locals are finding unique ways to use birch sap. Julie Cascio and Valerie Barber are two Alaskans who are exploring creative ways to utilize birch sap, whether it's making syrup or their most recent endeavor, birch soda. They're teaching residents of the Matanuska-Susitna region new tricks to live off their land and the value in doing so.
-
The 2015 Anchorage Mayoral Runoff program airs on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. on KAKM and KSKA. The race for Anchorage's next mayor has come down to Amy Demboski and Ethan Berkowitz. Tune in to watch the two candidates discuss major issues facing the city and what they plan to do if elected.
-
https://youtu.be/ivgBaSxCi-gHundreds of thousands of Vietnamese fled Saigon at the end of the Vietnam war in the spring of 1975. They ran from the oppression of the communists. In many cases they ran to save their lives. Dale Tran's family was among the thousands who escaped.