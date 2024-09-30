Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • Indie Alaska
    I am a Cultural Artist | INDIE ALASKA
    Shiri Segal
    Being raised in multi-cultural family, Thomas Chung has developed a great interest to delve deeper into the traditions of the world. With the mind to…
  • Indie Alaska
    I am a Ham Radio Hobbyist | INDIE ALASKA
    Dennis Stevens, along with other KL7AA volunteers, work together to ensure Ham Radio communication for the Anchorage area stays operational.So if digital…
  • News
    Music in Alaska
    Zachariah Hughes
    On this week's Alaska Edition, host, Zachariah Hughes sits down with three reporters to talk all about music in Alaska. What's new? What's happening across the state? And what's changing?
  • News
    Reporter's roundtable: Crime rates in Alaska
    Kaysie Ellingson
    On this week's Alaska Edition, Zachariah Hughes sits down with reporters to take a look at crime rates around Alaska and discusses certain trends that may be indicative of deeper issues.
  • Wikimedia Creative Commons
    News
    Alaska Grown!
    Ellen Lockyer
    This week the University of Alaska's annual sustainable agriculture conference brought together farmers, livestock producers and other major players in the agriculture community to discuss the future of the industry in Alaska. On this week's Alaska Edition, we'll look at some of the innovations in agriculture that have taken place in the state over the past few years as well as the opportunity for buying locally and food security throughout the state. Listen Now:
  • News
    The next steps for DOC
    Ellen Lockyer
    Governor Walker recently announced Dean Williams as the new commissioner of the Department of Corrections. This week on Alaska Edition we will talk about the future of the Department of Corrections and the steps the new commissioner plans to take to better the system. Listen Now:
  • News
    Reporters' roundtable: the Alaska LNG project
    Zachariah Hughes
    The Alaska LNG special session came to a close last week. It was the third special session held this year. Zachariah Hughes hosts a reporter's roundtable diving into the complex issues surround the LNG project. What decisions came out of this session? And what exactly does this mean for Alaska? Listen Now:
  • Indie Alaska
    We are Birch Tappers | INDIE ALASKA
    Kaysie Ellingson
    https://youtu.be/q0Yh1p7GUAwIn Alaska where birch trees are plentiful, locals are finding unique ways to use birch sap. Julie Cascio and Valerie Barber are two Alaskans who are exploring creative ways to utilize birch sap, whether it's making syrup or their most recent endeavor, birch soda. They're teaching residents of the Matanuska-Susitna region new tricks to live off their land and the value in doing so.
  • Lori Townsend (left) and Zachariah Hughes (right) host Anchorage mayoral candidates for the 2015 edition of Runoff. (Photo by Patrick Yack)
    News
    2015 Anchorage Mayoral Runoff Election: Ethan Berkowitz & Amy Demboski
    Kaysie Ellingson
    The 2015 Anchorage Mayoral Runoff program airs on Wednesday, April 29, at 7 p.m. on KAKM and KSKA. The race for Anchorage's next mayor has come down to Amy Demboski and Ethan Berkowitz. Tune in to watch the two candidates discuss major issues facing the city and what they plan to do if elected.
  • News
    Escaping Vietnam: Dale Tran
    Kaysie Ellingson
    https://youtu.be/ivgBaSxCi-gHundreds of thousands of Vietnamese fled Saigon at the end of the Vietnam war in the spring of 1975. They ran from the oppression of the communists. In many cases they ran to save their lives. Dale Tran's family was among the thousands who escaped.
