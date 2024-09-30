Alaska Priest Abuse

-
The report found evidence of sexual misconduct by 14 men who worked for the Archdiocese of Anchorage, nearly all of them priests.
-
The Archdiocese of Anchorage announced the review findings on Thursday.
-
The Catholic church has been reckoning with the systematic cover-up of sexual abuse among clergy members as victims began coming forward in the last decade. An investigative piece published by the program Reveal from the Center of Investigative Reporting last year found that, for decades, Jesuit priests abused hundreds in Alaska Native villages.
-
LISTEN: A reporter charted the harm caused by abusive priests in Alaska, a survivor lived through itThe legacy of sexual abuse perpetrated by Jesuit priests against Alaskans in rural villages has haunted families and communities for decades. An investigative series tracked some of the worst offenders from Alaska to a retirement compound outside of the state.
-
A report commissioned by the Diocese of Juneau found “credible evidence” that seven people who served the Catholic Church in Southeast Alaska since 1951 engaged in sexual misconduct involving minors or vulnerable adults.
-
More than a hundred priests who worked in western states are named in a document from Jesuit West Province, along with details of abuse claims made against them.
-
Two priests in high-level positions at Gonzaga University resigned today. Both previously held leadership roles in the Jesuits’ Oregon Province while it sent Jesuits accused of sexual abuse to live in a home on campus.
-
Gonzaga University served as a retirement repository for Jesuit priests accused of sexual abuse in Alaska Native villages and on Indian reservations.
-
The Roman Catholic Church’s historic archives in Southeast Alaska will be opened to an independent panel investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by church personnel, the Diocese of Juneau announced Wednesday.
-
The Catholic Archdiocese in Anchorage announced Wednesday it will take a close look at possible sexual abuse within the church. Listen now