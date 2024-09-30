-
Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed BudgetStories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
An executive of Alaska Native Corporation Eyak Tek was arrested yesterday for his alleged role in a major 20 million dollar bribery and kickback scheme. Harold Babb was director of contracts for Eyak Technology LLC, which operates under the Eyak Native Corporation.
The Parent company that owned Alaska News Incorporated, Calista, is the regional Alaska Native corporation for the YK Delta.
36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...
The Alaska Native Corporation that owns several newspapers that serve rural Alaska announced last week that those newspapers will cease operations sometime in August.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...