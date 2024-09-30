Illustrations by Dimi Macheras. Courtesy of the Anchorage Museum.Our KSKA story includes an excerpt from Chickaloon storyteller Patricia Wade's narration of the story of how Denali came to be. Her story is part of a multimedia display in a Denali exhibit on display at the Anchorage Museum through October 21st. The exhibit called, “The High One: Reaching the Top” explores North America's largest peak from many perspectives. It includes historical climbing gear, photos and rare artifacts. It also looks at the mountain through Alaska Native Eyes.Listen to Patricia Wade tell the Athabaskan story of Denali here.

