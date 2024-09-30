-
KSKA: Tuesday, October 18, at 2:00 p.m. Iñupiaq Drum and Dance: A Cultural Renaissance introduces listeners to the Iñupiaq people who carry on the traditions of song and dance, while sharing stories of their ancestors. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Wednesday, May 04 @ 2:00 pm and 8:00 pmMany Alaska Natives live in urban areas far from the places at the core of Native cultures-- the rural communities with open lands, fish and wildlife. On the next Hometown Alaska we'll talk about the Alaska Native identity here in Anchorage-- corporate, tribal, traditional and modern. DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Patsy Shaha, principal of the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School in the Anchorage School District joins host Kathleen McCoy to share stories on how important values, traditions and relationships are woven into the school day. KSKA: Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
The Alaska Legislature could join the chorus of voices calling for an American Indian Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. An Alaska Senate committee on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting the project.Download Audio
They come from different parts of Alaska and different Native communities. Their typical work day could not look more different. Both labor in the quest for a vibrant future for their people. Meet Allison Warden and Liz Medicine Crow, in conversation, on the next Hometown Alaska.KSKA, Wednesday, 10/16 at 2:00pm and 9:00pmListen Now
Every two years, a special ceremony is held on the beach in Homer to celebrate the heritage of Alaska tribes living in the region. KBBI’s Peter Sheppard attended this year, as the final installment of our series looking at culture in Alaska.Download Audio
Bethel born Jack Dalton has toured the world with his stories and plays rooted in Alaska Native culture. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Jack talks about the time he's recently spent in Alaska's villages teaching kids how to write stories. At this Smithsonian Spotlight lecture recorded on November 1st, Jack shared his thoughts on "The Future Tradition" and some stories such as "The Drunk Caribou" written by students in the upper Tanana village of Northway.KSKA: Thursday 11/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
Illustrations by Dimi Macheras. Courtesy of the Anchorage Museum.Our KSKA story includes an excerpt from Chickaloon storyteller Patricia Wade's narration of the story of how Denali came to be. Her story is part of a multimedia display in a Denali exhibit on display at the Anchorage Museum through October 21st. The exhibit called, “The High One: Reaching the Top” explores North America's largest peak from many perspectives. It includes historical climbing gear, photos and rare artifacts. It also looks at the mountain through Alaska Native Eyes.Listen to Patricia Wade tell the Athabaskan story of Denali here.
Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced $15 million dollars to help American Indian and Alaska Native tribal governments invest in public transit.
As the federal budget is scrutinized for savings, there’s a mad-scramble going on in Washington to protect programs from drastic cuts.