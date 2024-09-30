-
Rigdon Boykin, the South Carolina attorney who made up to $120,000 a month in his role as the lead negotiator on the Alaska LNG project, is no longer working for the state.
The state and its three oil company partners - ExxonMobil, BP and ConocoPhillips -- voted unanimously late Thursday afternoon to continue work on the project, which aims to bring natural gas from the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula for export.Download Audio
You don't normally associate "state gas line corporation" and "drama" - but this weekend, the state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corporation was the source of all kinds of drama.Download Audio:
Dan Fauske has resigned as president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation. It follows other recent changes at the corporation, which is responsible for Alaska's share of the proposed $45 to $65 billion project to bring natural gas from the North Slope.
As the state prepares to take a larger role in the Alaska LNG gas line project, its leadership team is once again in flux. The changes are bringing new attention to the salaries involved -- including one negotiator who has been paid about $120,000 a month since June.Download Audio
With a unanimous vote in the House on Wednesday, the Alaska legislature has approved Gov. Bill Walker’s request to end the state’s partnership with TransCanada -- and take a larger role in the project to build a natural gas line from the North Slope.Download Audio
The State Senate voted 16 to 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to buy out TransCanada and take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG gas pipeline project.Download Audio
Lawmakers say it’s all but inevitable they'll approve the governor’s request to buy out TransCanada and take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG project. But they are raising concerns about the state’s ability to take the company’s place.Download Audio
Buying out TransCanada puts the state on the hook for $7 billion more in construction costs if the Alaska LNG project ends up going forward. But the governor and his team argue it’s worth it to get more control -- and perhaps more revenue down the line.Download Audio
A presentation from the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reminded lawmakers that taking natural gas from Prudhoe Bay will mean producing less oil.