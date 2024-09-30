Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska health

  • Line One
    Potential health impacts of climate change in Alaska
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    It is the consensus of climate experts and 18 major American scientific associations that climate change and global warming is occurring at an unprecedented rate since the rise of humans and that it is due a “greenhouse” effect caused by a number of gases, the most important being man-made carbon dioxide. On this Line One program we discuss the potential health impacts of climate change in Alaska.Thanks for listening!
  • Line One
    Feeling good
    Prentiss Pemberton
    Monday, Feb. 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Mood disorders like anxiety and depression are the most common mental health problems, affecting about 40% of the population at some point in their lives. How can we use the power of our thoughts to challenge unhealthy beliefs and overcome depression without medications? Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton as he welcomes Dr. Davis Burns, for a discussion about his groundbreaking book Feeling Good: A clinically proven, drug-free treatment for depression and anxiety disorders.LISTEN HERE
  • News
    Causes of Alaska's high healthcare costs
    Eric Bork
    KSKA Tuesday, Jan. 23 2017, at 2:00 p.m.
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Health care solutions
    KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2 pm and 8 pm. Our community's crisis with high health care costs is well known. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about solutions. You may have heard the Alaska Common Ground forums we have been airing. This will be your chance to talk back and share your ideas, and to hear from some of the very smart people involved in putting together those meetings.LISTEN HERE
  • Line One
    High health care costs in Alaska
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, December 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries. Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possiblesolutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.LINE ONE
  • Line One
    Medicare Quality Improvement Program
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, October 30, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this program we discuss the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Program for Alaska. These programs help Medicare beneficiaries exercise their right to high-quality health care. LISTEN HERE
  • Line One Logo
    Line One
    Listener questions on health, health care, mental and behavioral health
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, April 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.On this program we open phone lines and email for listener questions on health, health care, mental and behavioral health for co-hosts Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW and Thad Woodard, MD. They will do their best to provide or help you find reliable information on your question.LISTEN NOW
  • Line One
    The Environment and Health
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, August 08, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Modern humans evolved 200,000 years ago yet our immediate environment hardly changed until the onset of the industrial revolution about 250 years ago. Daily our genes, our skin, our respiratory tract, our intestines, our brains are exposed to relatively new substances compared to exposures for 200,000 years. What are the effects on our health? LISTEN NOW
  • [Photo credit: PracticalCures.com]
    Line One
    Diabetes Prevention Programs
    Eric Bork
    The American Diabetes Association estimates that the total national cost of diagnosed diabetes in the United States is $245 billion per year. On this program we discuss the State of Alaska Diabetes Prevention Programs.LISTEN NOW
  • Gov. Bill Walker, I-Alaska, during a Medicaid expansion rally at the State Capitol, April 16, 2015. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)
    Line One
    Medicaid Reform and Expansion in Alaska
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, August 15, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Initiated and driven by the Accountable Care Act, and changes in Medicare payment mechanisms, health care systems in the U.S. seek to improve access, quality, and cost. On the next Line One program we discuss Medicaid reform and expansion in Alaska.LISTEN NOW
