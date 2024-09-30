Alaska health

-
It is the consensus of climate experts and 18 major American scientific associations that climate change and global warming is occurring at an unprecedented rate since the rise of humans and that it is due a “greenhouse” effect caused by a number of gases, the most important being man-made carbon dioxide. On this Line One program we discuss the potential health impacts of climate change in Alaska.Thanks for listening!
-
Monday, Feb. 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Mood disorders like anxiety and depression are the most common mental health problems, affecting about 40% of the population at some point in their lives. How can we use the power of our thoughts to challenge unhealthy beliefs and overcome depression without medications? Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton as he welcomes Dr. Davis Burns, for a discussion about his groundbreaking book Feeling Good: A clinically proven, drug-free treatment for depression and anxiety disorders.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA Tuesday, Jan. 23 2017, at 2:00 p.m.
-
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2 pm and 8 pm. Our community's crisis with high health care costs is well known. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about solutions. You may have heard the Alaska Common Ground forums we have been airing. This will be your chance to talk back and share your ideas, and to hear from some of the very smart people involved in putting together those meetings.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, December 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries. Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possiblesolutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.LINE ONE
-
Monday, October 30, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this program we discuss the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Program for Alaska. These programs help Medicare beneficiaries exercise their right to high-quality health care. LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, April 10, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.On this program we open phone lines and email for listener questions on health, health care, mental and behavioral health for co-hosts Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW and Thad Woodard, MD. They will do their best to provide or help you find reliable information on your question.LISTEN NOW
-
Monday, August 08, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Modern humans evolved 200,000 years ago yet our immediate environment hardly changed until the onset of the industrial revolution about 250 years ago. Daily our genes, our skin, our respiratory tract, our intestines, our brains are exposed to relatively new substances compared to exposures for 200,000 years. What are the effects on our health? LISTEN NOW
-
The American Diabetes Association estimates that the total national cost of diagnosed diabetes in the United States is $245 billion per year. On this program we discuss the State of Alaska Diabetes Prevention Programs.LISTEN NOW
-
Monday, August 15, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Initiated and driven by the Accountable Care Act, and changes in Medicare payment mechanisms, health care systems in the U.S. seek to improve access, quality, and cost. On the next Line One program we discuss Medicaid reform and expansion in Alaska.LISTEN NOW