Alaska Forest Association

The U.S. Court of Appeals is ordering the Forest Service to revisit its decision to offer four timber sales on the Tongass National Forest.
Seward Highway Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured; Shell Gets Conditional Drilling Approval; Congressional Deal Allows FAA Employees to Return from Furlough; Alaska Hit Hard by Debt Ceiling Agreement; and more...
Two resource development groups have filed to join a lawsuit that would exclude Alaska national forests from the roadless rule.
Juneau Teenager Dies After Assault in Arkansas; Senate Kills House Bill to Raise Debt Limit, Cut Spending; Debt Ceiling Dominates Senator Begich's Town Hall; Anchorage School District Receives Extra $19 Million; and more...