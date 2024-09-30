-
Coming up this week: As the pollock A season wraps up, villagers call for a crackdown on the trawl fleet because it's intercepting too many of their salmon, Obama's National Oceans Policy is criticized at a panel in Anchorage and fishermen want more information on ocean acidification.
Coming up this week, A pirate ship in Unalaska will be up for sale soon; user groups on the Tsiu River near Yakutat clash over salmon allocations; Congress authorizes $1.7 million to dredge the entrance to Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor; and Representative Alan Austerman touts coastal communities at a recent economic summit held in Anchorage. KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:30pm
Coming up this week, some fishermen in Cordova may have lost their boats to the unnatural dump of snow there; a new factory long-liner will be built in-state, and the dilemma of bycatch.
Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
Coming up this week, the commercial clam diggers who died last week in Cook Inlet apparently overloaded their skiff, we’ve got an update of the Togiak herring fishery, and Alaska’s fishiest artist is recognized.