Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm

Listen